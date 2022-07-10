FREE PODCAST 7/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Parks & Heydorn break down the big shows of the last two weeks, plus preview some of the big shows coming up (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn to discuss the big shows Greg missed while on vacation the last two weeks, and preview the upcoming big shows. Among the topics covered with emailers and callers: AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door, WWE Money in the Bank, NXT TV, NJPW G1, ROH Death Before Dishonor, and more.

