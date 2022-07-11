VIP AUDIO 7/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago PPV Roundtable (7-11-2004): Keller hosts a review of WWE Vengeance 2004 including Edge vs. Orton, Benoit vs. Triple H, Hardy vs. Kane, Batista vs. Jericho, Flair & Eugene team (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting the WWE Vengeance 2004 VIP Post-PPV Roundtable Podcast with Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill discussing and debating Edge vs. Randy Orton, Chris Benoit vs. Triple H, Jeff Hardy vs. Kane, Batista vs. Chris Jericho, Ric Flair & Eugene vs. La Resistance, and more. Oh yeah, plus one of our short-lived political/current events discussions at the end.

This is the restart of our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to a hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts beginning with this episode. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

