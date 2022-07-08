SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon paid more then $12 million dollars in hush money payments to women over the past 16 years in an effort to suppress misconduct allegations.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that those payouts went to four women who “signed agreements with Mr. McMahon that prohibit them from discussing potential legal claims against or their relationship with the 76-year old executive.

According to the report, “the previously unreported settlements include a $7.5 million pact with a former wrestler who alleged that Mr. McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex and then demoted her and, ultimately, declined to renew her contract in 2005 after she resisted further sexual encounters, according to people familiar with the matter. The wrestler and her attorney approached Mr. McMahon in 2018 and negotiated the payment in return for her silence, the people said.”

In addition, the report indicates that “in another previously unreported deal, a WWE contractor presented the company with unsolicited nude photos of Mr. McMahon she reported receiving from him and alleged that he had sexually harassed her on the job, according to people familiar with the woman’s 2008 nondisclosure agreement. Mr. McMahon agreed to pay her roughly $1 million, these people said.”

Finally, the new article says that “in a 2006 agreement, a former manager who had worked 10 years for Mr. McMahon before he allegedly initiated a sexual relationship with her was paid $1 million to keep quiet about it, according to people familiar with the deal.”

These allegations come off the heels of Vince McMahon stepping aside as WWE CEO last month. Stephanie McMahon stepped into the position in an interim fashion.

The WWE Board of Directors is currently investigating McMahon on previously reported hush money payments totaling $3 million dollars.

