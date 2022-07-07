Pat McAfee signs new contract with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown announcer, Pat McAfee, has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The company announced the news via social media on Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING NEWS: @PatMcAfeeShow has signed a multiyear extension with WWE.https://t.co/XQw1O7M2uC — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2022

McAfee has been a WWE Smackdown commentator since 2021 and has competed in several matches. In NXT, McAfee worked against Adam Cole and in War Games. McAfee worked against Theory at WrestleMania 38 and won the match. He also took a Stunner from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2022 – WWE today announced that Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with WWE. Since April 2021, McAfee has served as an analyst, alongside Michael Cole, for Friday Night SmackDown at 8 pm ET live each week on FOX. The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come. Earlier this year, McAfee delighted fans and lit up social media with a WrestleMania debut for the ages at AT&T Stadium in Dallas when battling Theory, Mr. McMahon, and even getting stunned by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

McAfee is a major star in the podcast world and is a former NFL punter.

CATCH-UP: Money in the Bank 2022 breaks records for WWE