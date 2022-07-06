SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Money in the Bank PLE event last Saturday night was a record-breaking event for the company.

Fightful is reporting that an internal memo went out to WWE employees that highlighted various metrics of success for the event. Those touted metrics were as follows:

Saturday’s MITB event was the most-viewed Money In the Bank event in history

Saturday’s show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena drew the second-highest gate in Money In the Bank history

Merchandise sales were up 95% from the 2021 Money In the Bank event, which is the highest in event history

Money in the Bank this year featured both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank matches and two women’s championship matches.

Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank and then cashed in her title opportunity on Ronda Rousey to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Theory lost his WWE United States Championship to Bobby Lashley, but was then inserted into the Money in the Bank ladder match. He won the match and said this week on Raw that he planned on cashing in at Summerslam after the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Last Man Standing Match.

