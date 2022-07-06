Paige tells Stephanie McMahon story in Players Tribune piece

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paige said that an interaction with Stephanie McMahon reminded her of who she was ahead of her return from a neck injury in 2017.

In a piece for The Players’ Tribune, Paige, who confirmed she was done with that name and would be known moving forward as Saraya, detailed what McMahon said to her before she walked out for her re-debut.

Saraya is no longer signed to WWE and has accepted outside bookings on the independent circuit including an appearance at Starrcast. There is no word at this time whether or not she’ll attempt to make another return to the ring, though she says that is her goal.

