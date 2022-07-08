SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE sent an internal memo to company employees on Friday in light of new allegations of sexual misconduct by Vince McMahon.

PWInsider is reporting that the memo went out after a Wall Street Journal article detailing more hush money payments to women with whom McMahon allegedly had affairs with. The full internal memo is below.

“The Wall Street Journal has published a second story with expanded details on its initial WWE report last month,” the memo read. “We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously. We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion. Please note that upon its conclusion, WWE leadership will make itself available to answer any questions you may have. Thank you.”

Vince McMahon stepped aside as WWE CEO last month in wake of an WWE Board investigation into $3 million in hush money payments made to a woman with whom McMahon allegedly had an affair with. The new report indicates that over a 16 year period, more than $12 million was paid to four former employees in exchange for silence regarding their relationship with McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon is now serving as WWE CEO in an interim fashion.

