This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown is headlined by the return of Roman Reigns. Reigns has been away from the show since defeating Riddle to retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on June 17.

There is no word on what Reigns will be doing on the show, but he is slated to take on Brock Lesnar at Summerslam with his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line.

The 2022 Women’s Money in the Bank winner and current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, will make her return to Smackdown as well. She is officially a part of the blue brand now and will likely square off with Ronda Rousey, the former champion who is also scheduled to be on the show.

Morgan beat Rousey to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract right after Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the titles.

At this time, no matches are scheduled for the show, Max Dupri and his Maximum Male Models faction will debut their 2022 tennis line on this week’s show.

