7/8 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns’ return, Rousey’s reaction, Maximum Male Models part two, McIntyre-Sheamus for title shot

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 8, 2022

FORT WORTH, TX AT DICKIES ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a Money in the Bank recap video. The video showed Bobby Lashley’s win over Theory for the United States title, then Theory’s entry and win in the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

-They then cut to a crowd shot. Many in the crowd were booing the video that was just shown. Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. He introduced Corey Graves and announced Pat McAfee won’t be on the show tonight. They then showed a graphic for Liv Morgan and Cole hyped her appearance for later in the show. The graphic changed Drew McIntyre and Sheamus and Graves hyped their match for later in the night. He announced that the winner will face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance to a loud pop. He was flanked by Paul Heyman and the Usos. They were wearing awesome new Bloodline t-shirts. They then posed at the top of the ramp as the pyro went off. Reigns looked into the camera and said “the G.O.A.T. walks among you.” They then showed a graphic for Brock Lesnar against Reigns at Summerslam. Cole and Graves hyped the match. Cole said that only four Superstars in WWE history have held a World title longer then Reigns. The Bloodline posed in the ring again as another set of pyro went off. Theory appeared at the top of the stage with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Cole said that the Bloodline hasn’t realized he’s there and asked if Theory was going to cash in. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Absence really does make the heart grow fonder doesn’t it? That has to be the most positive reaction Reigns has gotten since the turn. There wasn’t much of a divide there. From what I could see and hear, Reigns got cheered almost completely. Besides that, the Theory tease at the end is interesting. They sure didn’t waste any time doing that.)