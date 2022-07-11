AEW Rampage viewership and key demo rating drops

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Both the average viewership and key demo rating. for AEW Rampage dropped this week compared to prior week.

Last week’s show on July 8 drew an average of 428,000 viewers. That is down from last week’s average of 486,000. In the demos, the rating decreased over week for adults 18-49 and men 18-34. The rating stayed flat for men 18-49.

Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita was the key match on this week’s show and kicked the night off. Later, Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb teamed up in women’s tag team action. Also, the Gates of Agony wrestled ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham, and Lee Moriarty. Gresham turned heel on Moriarty during this segment and sided with Tully Blanchard. On AEW Rampage this week, Moriarty and Gresham will face each other in a singles match.

In the main event, Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese. Last week, AEW Rampage featured a major battle royal main event to crown a new number one contender for Jon Moxley. Brody King won that match, but lost to Moxley on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

