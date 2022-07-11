News Ticker

AEW announces two matches for Dynamite Wednesday night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 11, 2022

New matches announced for AEW Dynamite
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced two new matches for Wednesday’s Dynamite on Monday afternoon.

On Twitter, Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita would take place, but would not be for Moxley’s AEW World Championship. If Takeshita wins, he will receive a World Championship match at a later date.

Also, Khan announced that Wardlow would defend his newly acquired TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. Wardlow won the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara last week on Dynamite.

Other segments announced for this week’s show include Jade Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli and a triple threat match for the World Tag Team Championship with The Young Bucks defending against Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.

CATCH-UP: AEW Rampage viewership and key demo rating drops

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*