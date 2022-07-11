AEW announces two matches for Dynamite Wednesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced two new matches for Wednesday’s Dynamite on Monday afternoon.

On Twitter, Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita would take place, but would not be for Moxley’s AEW World Championship. If Takeshita wins, he will receive a World Championship match at a later date.

After @Takesoup’s amazing battle vs @MadKing1981,

AEW Interim World Champion @JonMoxley wants to fight Takeshita on #AEWDynamite!

While I won’t sanction it as a title match since Eddie won Friday’s bout,

if Takeshita wins Wednesday on TBS vs Mox then he earns a future title shot! pic.twitter.com/SeK9eNBKk4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2022

Also, Khan announced that Wardlow would defend his newly acquired TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. Wardlow won the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara last week on Dynamite.

In 2022 Wardlow’s won the #FaceOfTheRevolution, became #AllElite at #DoubleOrNothing, + became TNT Champion last week!

Now @RealWardlow’s issued an open challenge for #AEWDynamite & his opponent is red hot fresh off back-to-back tv wins TNT Championship

Wardlow vs @orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/PfkkEdbpzX — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2022

Other segments announced for this week’s show include Jade Hager vs. Claudio Castagnoli and a triple threat match for the World Tag Team Championship with The Young Bucks defending against Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.

