Logan Paul to return to WWE next week on Raw

Logan Paul will make his return to WWE next week on Monday Night Raw.

Paul recently signed a contract with WWE and called out The Miz. The Miz and Paul teamed up at WrestleMania 38, but Miz turned on him after the match.

The Miz welcomed Paul to team with him again at Summerslam this year, but Paul declined. This week on Monday Night Raw, The Miz had Ciampa as a guest on Miz TV. The two teased a tag team match with Paul and Styles. Paul interrupted via a video message and reiterated that he would come to Summerslam to take The Miz out.

The Miz TV segment lead to a match between the team of Styles and Ezekiel against The Miz and Ciampa. Styles and Ezekiel won the match by disqualification.

Logan Paul has appeared for WWE at the last two WrestleMania events. At WrestleMania 37 Paul sat in the corner of Sami Zayn for his match against Kevin Owens.

Paul took a Stunner from Owens at the end of the match.

