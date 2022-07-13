SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE reportedly does not have plans in place for their Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Fightful is reporting that the women’s division have not heard any updates on the titles or the tournament that had been announced to crown new champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi were the champions, but walked out of the company during Monday Night Raw on May 20. They were promptly stripped of their titles.

On the heels of Banks and Naomi leaving and the titles being vacated, the WWE announced that they would hold a tournament to crown new champions. Specifics details of the tournament, date, and participants were not revealed.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships have existed in WWE since 2019. Sasha Banks and Bayley were the inaugural champions.

