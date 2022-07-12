FREE PODCAST 7/12 – WKPWP Smackdown & Impact Post-Shows 5 Yrs Ago: Keller talks with callers about Cena, Styles, Nakamura, Jinder + McMahon & Soucek on Alberto controversy (189 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, on the Smackdown Post-show from five years ago (7-11-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller takes calls and answers emails from listeners about Smackdown including John Cena vs. A.J. Styles almost happening and leading to the main event tag match, Shane McMahon’s decision about the Women’s Title situation, the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin match that also merely almost happened, and more.

Then, PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk about Impact Wrestling from file years ago (7-13-17) with callers. Mike and Andrew begin the show talking about the Alberto El Patron situation and how GFW handled the fallout. They also talk about Jeff Jarrett’s conference call, and several topics he covered. Then the focus shifts to this week’s episode of Impact and the the Top 3 topic this week is the top-three matches in Samoa Joe’s TNA run.

