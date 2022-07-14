Sasha Banks not accepting wrestling bookings until 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks will not be accepting wrestling bookings until 2023.

Fightful Select is reporting that after it was announced yesterday that Banks would be appearing at C2E2 for an autograph signing and photo session with fans, various other wrestling conventions and wrestling promoters contacted Banks about work. According to the report, those in the convention business were told that Banks is unavailable until 2023 and that there was a firm rate for her appearance. The report indicates that promoters were told that Banks would not be taking any pro wrestling bookings until January 1, 2023.

Sasha Banks walked out of the company in May along with Naomi. Both were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time. There have been conflicting reports as to whether or not Banks has been released from WWE at this point, though there hasn’t been an official announcement from WWE either way.

