SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major PPV match was teased on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On the show that airs on Friday, Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty to retain the ROH World Championship. He was interviewed by Tony Schiavone after the match and said he was the best wrestler in the world. In response to that claim, Claudio Castagnoli walked out and confronted Gresham face to face in the ring.

PWInsider is reporting that AEW ran that angle to tease a PPV match between both men at the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV. Death Before Dishonor airs live on PPV on July 23.

Announced matches for the show include FTR vs. The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Wrestling Championship, and Jay Lethal vs. Samoa Joe for the World Television Championship.

This is the second event for ROH since AEW President, Tony Khan, purchased the company from Sinclair Broadcast Group. The first was Supercard of Honor, which took place over WrestleMania weekend in April.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jake Hager.

CATCH-UP: 7/6 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s report on Bucks vs. Starks & Hobbs vs. Lee & Swerve, Claudio vs. Hager, Jay vs. Deeb