Big E set to appear for WWE over Summerslam weekend

Big E will join WWE in Nashville for Summerslam weekend, but not in a wrestling capacity.

ESPN is reporting that Big E is slated to be a part of the WWE tryout that was announced today along with Triple H and other WWE scouts. This will be the first WWE appearance for him since suffering a serious neck injury on Smackdown during a match with Ridge Holland.

In a recent update, Big E said that he would likely not need surgery on his neck, but that it wasn’t heeling as fast as expected either.

Big E is a multiple time tag team champion, Intercontinental Champion, and World Champion in WWE.

