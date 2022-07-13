AEW announces All Out for NOW Arena in Illinois

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW All Out will once again take place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company officially announced the news that had been rumored for quite some time. Tickets for the PPV event as well as for Dynamite and Rampage the week before in the same building, go on-sale this Friday.

All Out has taken place at the NOW Arena since 2019, outside of the pandemic event in 2020. At the first event in 2019, the company crowned their first-ever World Champion. Last year, All Out featured C.M. Punk’s return to pro wrestling and his first match in seven years. Punk defeated Darby Allin at the event. He is currently the AEW World Champion.

All Out will air live on PPV on Sunday September 4. Matches for the show have not been announced at this time.

