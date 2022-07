SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Bruce Hazelwood cover Cora Jade’s heel turn during the main event, Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci in a standout opener, a rough outing for Indi and Lash, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO