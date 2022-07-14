VIP AUDIO 7/13 – East Coast Cast #585 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game, AEW Fyter Fest preview, more allegations for Vince, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the live ECC, Trav and Cam talk current events and the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game that has brought the serious nostalgic feelings. A brief preview of tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest show. Does AEW not officially acknowledge their interim champion? More allegations of payoffs and sex scandals for Vince McMahon. This time the price has been upped to 12 million! Sasha Banks and Naomi are officially gone from WWE. What is your ideal booking situation in WWE? Live calls and much more.

