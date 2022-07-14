VIP AUDIO 7/13 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk “Ms. Marvel” finale and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” AEW Fyter Fest, WWE Summerslam, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for a VIP discussion. These two manage to talk about the finale of “Ms. Marvel” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” and spoil the crap out of everything for a whole hour! Rich gives a AEW Fyter Fest recap, which included a major title change. Some WWE Summerslam talk. The pair also catches up on the mailbag.

