WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101: New Taya Valkyrie figure, Impact merch update, more

Nearly a year after I ordered it, the new Taya Valkyrie figure from Boss Fight Studios has finally arrived. It was certainly worth the wait. I have to consider it as one of the best figures of the year. The detail work is excellent, such as the tattoos, boots, and decorations on the wrist. Even the figure’s hairstyle is on point. The articulation allows you to pose the figure in various positions.

This 6″ figure is available at bossfightshop.com for $22.99 plus shipping. It is compatible with the other Boss Fight figures such as Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, and Juventud Guerrera.

In the News

-As mentioned before, I attended the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show last month. Much like most AEW shows, the merchandise lines were lengthy. I saw two event specific t-shirts ($40 each), a CM Punk shirt, an autographed photo with signatures from Jon Moxley & Tanahashi was available but sold out, and AEW World Title replica belts were available as well ($850).

-The WWE Auction site is currently offering signed 11×14 art prints of Ronda Rousey for $150 (plus shipping). You can check it out at auction.www.com.

-ShopImpact.com has a new set of trading cards available for pre-sale. The 2022 Series 2 Commemorative Trading Cards go for $35 (plus shipping). Included in the set are 21 cards (featuring Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, Trey Miguel, Rhino, the Good Brothers, and more), plus every set includes one autographed card of either Madison Rayne, Eddie Edwards, or Rosemary.

Coming Up

-Highspots has a full schedule of virtual signings for the month. Coming up next week are Miro, DDP, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Information on pre-orders and mail-ins are available at highspotsauctions.com.

-Mattel is releasing a 2-pack of figures based on the truly awful 1989 movie No Holds Barred. Figures of Rip (Hulk Hogan) and Zeus (Tiny Lister) come packaged in a container that looks like a VHS tape. The figures go on sale next week at the San Diego Comic Con on 7/20/22 and on 7/22/22 at creations.mattel.com.

You can find Darrin Lilly on Twitter at darrin_lilly or on Instagram at dklstl. He also covers the Impact Wrestling weekly TV reviews for the Pro Wrestling Torch website.

