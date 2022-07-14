FREE PODCAST 7/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review West Coast Pro Wrestling, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are here to comfort the pains of a cruel summer with some easy listening as they travel to the Bay Area for West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Cruel Summer, featuring the Motor City Machine Guns against the West Coast Wrecking Crew in tremendous tag team action, Jacob Fatu against Tom Lawlor in a hard hitting title match, ponder the rise of the count along delayed vertical suplex on the independent scene, the prospects of a heel Mike Bailey, and so much more. Then for VIP, Coast to Coast hits the other coast for JCW’s Great American Birthday Bash featuring Homicide against Alec Price and Hermanos Lee against Gringo Loco & ASF in a high flying lucha affair.

