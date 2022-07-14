SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-I really liked the Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy match, but very much disliked the promo ahead of it to lay a foundation for Cassidy to cheat in the match. Like, what was that about? Cassidy is a lot of things, but a cheater? Why? Not the direction they needed to go.

-Wardlow looked good and showed some range interacting with Cassidy. He’s the TNT Champion now and needs a concrete feud for that title instead of gimmick stuff like the security guards. More of the MJF style program and less of Cassidy stuff. He very much proved himself in that environment.

-Chris Jericho showed off with his promo this week. That was masterful in selling his character, Kingston, the match next week, and the match stipulation. A good reminder of just how good the guy is.

-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita was excellent. A match that highlighted why Moxley will be in the running for Wrestler of the Year.

-Christian Cage gave his worst promo to-date as a heel. Just a couple rungs below what he’s done before, but context is important. His stuff has been at a premiere level since the turn. This was fine, but not on par. Luchasaurus squash matches are a smart strategy to get him over quickly as a monster.

-Ok, Adam Page, what the hell are we doing? That was an abomination of a segment and hurt Page quite a bit. Is he not in the plans anymore?

-Oh, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager was fine. Not great, not horrible. Fine.

-Get it? Sandbag? Funny, yes, but Britt Baker has to find a way to make it look like she’s taking her time on television seriously. It’s as if her main goal out there is to try and troll rather than just being a star and winning matches.

-Anna Jay has grown quite a bit in the ring since her AEW debut. She’s still looking a couple steps behind out there, though. It particularly looked that way against Serena Deeb this week.

-Really good main event as expected. Very much an AEW style tag match, but the audience ate it up. Strickland Lee winning the titles was a bit surprising given the business on the table for The Young Bucks and FTR.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S NXT 2.0 RECEIPT 7/12: Cora Jade heel turn the right call, wrong execution