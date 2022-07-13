SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Some curious booking of Apollo Crews, right? I know that he was protected in this loss, but the momentum he seemed to be given indicated that he’d be free from taking losses even like this one. Vinci stood out in a strong way and hung with Crews in what was a good match.

-Good babyface promo from Cameron Grimes. And holy moly, he actually took the time to show how much the loss mattered to him. Indirectly, that nicely puts over Bron Breakker further and frames the NXT Championship as very important.

-J.D. McDonagh looked good out there opposite Grimes. Going to be hard to buy into him, though, due to the fact that he’s certainly doing the favors for Bron Breakker sooner than later regardless of how his push looks right now. Not a bad role from McDonagh given the circumstances.

-I’m all for long-term storytelling, but this thing with Roderick Strong and Diamond Mine has overstayed it’s welcome. The week-to-week story at this point isn’t interesting because the world knows how it ends already. Get there, quicker.

-Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter? Yep, it happened.

-A Sanga squash match? Why the hell not. Look, this wasn’t good, but these kinds of matches help freshen the show’s pace, while framing a talent in a strong way. Certainly, has its place on the show.

-Solo Sikoa got something serviceable out of Von Wagner? Yep, pay Sikoa what he wants and elevate him to the main roster. Accomplishing that feat is a miracle and she should be compensated as such. I half kid, but Sikoa has things figured out. He knows who he is out there and plays that character perfectly.

-The Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams celebration vignette made both look like big stars. That was the goal and it passed.

-Yeah, about that Lash Legend vs. Indi Hartwell match. Yikes, that was rough. I’ve said this before and know NXT 2.0 is more developmental than ever, but you can’t occupy primetime with a match as discombobulated as this one. You just can’t.

-I admit it. That Nikkita Lyons promo was pretty darn good. Shockingly good, actually.

-Call me crazy and it seems like I may be the only one, but I like the Axiom character in theory. The mask plays.

-Roxanne Perez got attacked to the start the show and the hook throughout was whether or not she could go and who did it. A decent little story and Perez and Rose had a serviceable match.

-The real story of the main event was Cora Jade turning on Perez. I like the idea of the turn and it sets up a nice saga in the women’s division. Jade and Perez were too close in character anyway as singles stars in WWE. So, smart to turn Jade, but executed poorly. The skateboard broke before it hit Perez and looked awful. Things happen, but worse than that, Jade went full on evil comic book character with her facial expressions. If this feud is going to realize it’s full potential, she’ll need to reign that in and come across as a heel in a different way.

