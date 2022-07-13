7/13 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Three Team Tag Team Championship Match, Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy, All Out Info Update, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JULY 13, 2022

SAVANNAH, GA AT ENMARKET ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz, Excalibur

(1) WARDLOW (c) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY – TNT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Orange Cassidy flexed in front of Wardlow and offered up a knuckle lock, but then put his hands in his pockets. Wardlow pulled Cassidy’s hands out and ripped the pockets off of the pants of Cassidy. Wardlow pulled his straps down and Cassidy put them back up. Cassidy then ran the ropes as Wardlow tried to power bomb him. Both men did cartwheels to dodge. Chuck Taylor then threw a chainsaw into the ring and he plus Trent were tossed out.

Cassidy hit small kicks as they locked hands, Wardlow then tackled at him and went to the outside. Here Wardlow tried several power moves and Cassidy dodged. Wardlow then pulled Danhausen out from under the ring and Cassidy hit an Orange Punch outside the ring. In the ring Wardlow hit a fallaway slam as the first break started. [c]

Wardlow dominated throughout the break, when the show returned Cassidy countered a slam and attacked the left knee of Wardlow. Cassidy then got some offense in the corner and then tried for Beach Break, Wardlow would not be picked up. Wardlow then tried for a power bomb and Cassidy hit a DDT then another.

Wardlow then hit the F10 and stood on Cassidy, who kicked out at 2, the first in AEW history to due so per commentary. Cassidy was in the top of the power bomb and punched his way out, then did a dive to the outside on Wardlow. Cassidy went to the top and was caught on the diving DDT attempt. Cassidy hit Stun Dog and then a DDT, followed by a Beach Break for a near fall. Cassidy pulled off the elbow pad and was caught and ate a power bomb. Wardlow pinned Cassidy.

WINNER: Wardlow

(Sage’s Analysis: A pretty goofy match in the first segment, that I liked but assume many will have an issue with. The second part of the match was very good and showed a blueprint for a good Wardlow match, much like a Miro match. But, I. do think the crowd will turn on Wardlow if you have him win this way against more baby faces in the future. So we will see, but good stuff.)

-A video of Pac defending the All Atlantic title was shown.

-Chris Jericho came out to the ring. He said that he came out as Chris Jericho the living legend and Eddie Kingston’s superior. He then talked about how he took out Ortiz, Santana, Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho. He said he destroyed her hand because she was his Ruby. He asked why Kingston wants a barbed wire match, he said he won the first barb wire match in Canada at 22. He said that he liked the kiss of mother barbed wire when it happened. He said that Kingston is underestimating him because of his good looks. He said that next week Kingston will be facing the Painmaker, who is undefeated in AEW. Jericho said that this will be the last match between them, he said Kingston can then go back to drinking and drugs when it’s over. The crowd chanted Eddie, Jericho said that it would take a tidal wave of blood to wash him of his sins and called Kingston a loser. [c]

-Eddie Kingston was backstage and said to bring on the Painmaker, he said that Jericho would pay with every ounce of his blood and will enjoy hurting him.

(2) JON MOXLEY (c) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA – AEW INTERIM WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Jon Moxley applied a hammer lock, Konosuke Takeshita battled out and bounced off the ropes and attacked Moxley. After a back and fourth Moxley hit a chop to take Takeshita off his feet. The two men then traded chops, with Moxley being on the winning side once again. Moxley then hit a pile driver and got a two counts for his efforts.

Moxley then applied a hold and it was broken by Takeshita, on the bottom rope. The two men then battled on the apron, with Takeshita hitting a German Suplex. The combatants then traded fire on the outside, Moxley and then Konosuke entered the ring but Moxley kicked him back out and on to the floor. [c]

When full screen returned it was revealed that Takeshita was bleeding from a “kick.” Takeshita won a forearm battle, and then hit a jumping attack off of the ropes. Both men traded counters, with Takeshita hitting a brain buster for a near fall on Moxley. Takeshita then went for a frog splash, but Moxley got his knees up and then applied a cross arm breaker in the middle of the ring. Takeshita rolled toward Moxley and broke the hold.

Moxley and Takeshita then traded slaps, chops and forearms. Takeshita sent Moxley outside and hit a jumping front flip out onto Moxley. He then hit a frog splash for a near fall on Moxley. Both were on their knees and trading attacks, Takeshita then ran off teh ropes and ate a lariat. Moxley applied a bulldog, but Takeshita hit a Blue Thunderbomb. Takeshita went for a knee strike, Moxley hit the DDT and then elbows down on the head of Moxley.

Takeshita countered with a German Suplex and got a near fall on Moxley. Both men had their hands locked, after head strikes Moxley hit the Death Rider and then more elbows, Moxley then locked in the Bulldog choke and won the match via submission.

WINNER: Jon Moxley

(Sage’s Analysis: Wow, wow, wow. What a match that was, if you didn’t like that, I don’t know if this is the sport, entertainment content for you.)

-The House of Black cut a video promo setting up Brody King and Darby Allin.

-Christian Cage and Luchasaurus walked out to the ring. The Varsity Blondes were already in the ring, he made fun of Pillman’s hair and said he looked dumb like the locals. He said Pillman had a father who died as well, but he said Pillman was not on his level. He said that his father would be appalled that Pillman Jr. was his legacy in the wrestling business. He then asked Luchasaurus if Griff Garrison looked like Jungle Boy

(3) LUCHASAURUS vs. GRIFF GARRISON

Luchasaurus hit a huge German Suplex and Garrison rolled out of the ring, Luchasaurus followed and kept the attack going and threw Griff back in the ring. Luchasaurus hit two choke slams and then applied the Tar Pit hold and tapped out Garrison.

WINNER: Luchasaurus

(Sage’s Analysis: Squash match, but this was all about the mind control angle between Christian and Luchasaurus.)

-The JAS was backstage, Magic Daddy and Angelo said that they wanted to know how high the shark cage was going to be and said that they were over cages. Daniel Garcia then called out Wheeler Yuta and made it about the ROH show.

-A promo for All Out was shown, it will take place in Chicago once again, at the Now Arena (Home of the All In show). [c]

-Tony was with Hangman Page, he said he was disappointed that he lost the Rampage Rumble. John Silver and Alex Reynolds said that would fight House of Black to defend Adam Page’s honor.

-Jim Ross joined the announce team.

(4) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. JAKE HAGER

The match quickly went outside the ring, with Claudio getting make strikes in. The match quickly moved back in the ring and they each traded running attacks as the other was in an adjacent corner. Claudio was on the apron and slammed Hager’s head on the top turnbuckle, Hager then countered and was in control as the break started. [c]

Claudio dodged a lariat attempt and hit a springboard uppercut on Hager. Both men traded strikes on their knees, then Claudio started his running uppercuts in the corner, sending Hager to the outside. Claudio continued the assault and hit a running uppercut on the outside again. Claudio hit a crossbody off the top rope once the men were back in the ring. Claudio then called for and did the giant swing on Hager.

Claudio then transitioned into a Scorpion Death Lock. Hager called for help and members of JAS came out and distracted Claudio. Hager hit a slam and got a near fall for his villainous act. Hager then applied an Ankle Lock, Claudio hit up kicks and then set up another hold, but then attacked JAS members. Claudio then hit a forearm and then a power bomb for the pinfall win. [c]

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine match most of the way, with Claudio getting his WWE spots in. I do think that he needs to expand beyond those moves. But the last few moves really made Claudio look like a superstar.)

-Thunder Storm had a promo segment, but Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter barged in and started an angle between the two groups.

(5) SERENA DEEB vs. ANNA JAY

Anna Jay and Serena Deeb traded hammer lock attempts, Deeb was almost immediately in control. Anna did block a hip toss and had an arm drag and then attacked with a running strike. Deeb was on the apron and slid under the legs of Jay and then locked in an arm hold, Jay reversed that into a pin attempt. Anna Jay then locked in a Queenslayer hold, Deeb got out and hit a neck breaker and sent Jay to the outside. [c]

Deeb dominated throughout and Jay was able to fight back with forearm strikes. Jay followed that up with a running forearm, and then a release northern lights suplex. Deeb countered and pulled Jay’s hands over her head and then pinned for a near fall. Deeb tried a pile driver, Jay countered with a backdrop. Deeb rolled through and locked in a hold. Jay hit a heel kick on a downed Serena, Deeb sent Jay into the second turnbuckle and Deeb hit a dragon screw. Jay then locked in the Queenslayer, Deeb finally got out and put Jay in the Serenity Lock for the submission win.

WINNER: Serena Deeb

(Sage’s Analysis: This was a really good match, big kudos to Anna Jay for really really improving and Deeb being a great dance partner. The crowd really wanted Anna to win at the end, proving the match sparked the crowd.)

-Jade and the baddies had a segment saying they would be scouting Athena and Kris Statlander.

-Excalibur promoted the matches on Rampage, next week’s Dynamite and the ROH PPV matches. [c]

-Anna Jay was backstage getting treatment, Tay Conti confronted her and was mean to her and said that she should make better choices for her career.

(6) THE YOUNG BUCKS (c) vs. RICKY STARKS & POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. SWERVE IN OUR GLORY – AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Matt Jackson and Keith Lee started the match, as the crowd sang for Lee. Matt dodged for a few moves and took a punch and tagged in Nick Jackson, Lee tagged in Swerve Strickland. Nick hit a cartwheel to dodged Swerve, Nick was on teh apron and did a backflip to dodged onto the floor as swerve did a front flip to meet him. Back in the ring Nick hit an arm drag and Ricky Starks was tagged in. Soon after Nick and Starks were walking the top rope and each landed on their groins.

Matt and Starks then battled with Matt getting the advantage. Keith Lee entered, as did Powerhouse, they teamed up and destroyed Matt Jackson. Lee then hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Nick and Starks. Lee. and Swerve then teamed up on Matt Jackson, Matt was able to throw Lee into Strickland to even the odds. Matt was about to hit a super kick, but Starks tagged himself in. At this point, Starks and Hobbs teamed up and took out Swerve as the lats commercial break started. [c]

When the show returned, The Bucks were taking on Swerve, with Swerve getting the advantage. Keith Lee then came in and took out Nick, Matt and Starks in three of the four corners of the ring. Lee then was sent to the outside and Matt jumped out onto him, but Lee caught Matt and slammed him on the apron. Hobbs then tagged in and we had a big man fight between him and Lee. With the result being even at first, but Hobbs hit a frog splash on Lee for a near fall.

Starks was tagged in, he and Hobbs took out Nick Jackson with a big rope walking cutter, for a near fall on Nick Jackson. Swerve and Matt then battled as Strickland hit a face buster, soon both Bucks took out Swerve and then Starks joined and all three hit a super kick on Lee. The Bucks then kicked Starks.

Matt Jackson grabbed a title belt, but was hit by a kick from Starks. The ref was down at this time, Swerve grabbed the belt and looked over at Lee. He tossed the belt and ate a low blow from Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson then hit everyone with the belt and then got a near fall on Swerve. The Bucks hit a BTE Trigger and pinned Swerve, but it was broken up by Starks. Lee and Swerve then hit the Swerve stomp, but the pin was broken up by Hobbs. Who then hit a spine buster on all four of his opponents.

Hobbs tagged in Starks, who tried to pin Swerve but it was only a two count. Starks then hit a spear and pinned, but a buck broke up the pin. Lee then pulled a show off of a buck and then threw Hobbs over the top rope. Swerve then jumped off of Lee and took out everyone but Starks. Starks then dove and was taken out by Lee. Keith Lee then did a front flip to the outside as Swerve hit a top rope stomp on Starks to get the pinfall win.

WINNER and new champions: Swerve in our Glory

(Sage’s Analysis: An absolute barn buster of a match, this is totally in my Q zone as a wrestling fan. Literally if I were to book a main event on TV this would be it. Crazy action, lots of near falls, a beloved team getting to the mountain top. Literally ever person in this match was elevated as a result. Great stuff all around.)

Final Thoughts: A really strong show start to finish. Three top tier tv matches, and two really good tv matches. The intensity by Jericho, Kingston and Lethal really makes me think that the booking ha stamen a more serious turn and I am here for that. A really strong episode I liked immensely.