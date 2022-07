SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling legend, Eric Young, joins PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, on the Fireside Chat to talk his time in Impact Wrestling, working new characters, rules of wrestling, and more.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 7/13: A well built show with top tier tag team main event