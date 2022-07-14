VIP AUDIO 7/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Analysis of latest Vince McMahon story in Wall Street Journal, Big E’s uncertain future, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, Rampage, Dynamite, plus list of UFC’s current top stars (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The impact of the latest reporting by the Wall Street Journal regarding Vince McMahon’s payments to women not previously reported, plus the new details on the paralegal who was part of the original WSJ reporting. Will Vince McMahon pay a big price for this? How has WWE handled this so far from a public relations standpoint? Will Fox of NBCU care? How creepy and sleazy was the whole Diva Search Era? Should Vince McMahon still be in charge of Creative considering that includes being in charge of the fortunes of women on the roster? And more angles on this developing story.

Big E’s update on his broken neck and the distinct possibility he won’t be cleared to wrestle ever again.

Reviews of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and NXT 2.0 including the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns hype, Dolph Ziggler-Theory, Miz and Logan Paul, and more.

Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including how the AEW Tag Team Titles changed hands, Chris Jericho’s promo, the continue strong performances of Eddie Kingston, and more.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s event including Todd’s overview of the current top stars in UFC and how their depth chart of draws compares to past eras, plus are ardent UFC fans currently happy with the state of UFC compared to past eras.

