Kota Ibushi status update with New Japan Pro Wrestling

The relationship between Kota Ibushi and New Japan Pro Wrestling is reportedly on the mend.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that “the gulf” between both Ibushi and New Japan has narrowed over the last month and that Ibushi is looking to get into wrestling shape. It was also said that Ibushi is looking to open a dojo.

The report further indicates that Ibushi is a way away from competing. Ibushi injured his shoulder during the G1 Climax final last year against Kazuchika Okada and the Observer is reporting that the injury is getting worse not better. The feeling is that Ibushi will need to undergo surgery to repair the issue and that simply resting it would not solve the problems outright.

Earlier this year, Ibushi and New Japan had a major falling out concerning a handful of grievances that Ibushi had about the state of the company.

Kota Ibushi is multiple time G1 winner and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Due to the situation with his injured shoulder, there is no timetable for his return.

