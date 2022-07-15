VIP AUDIO 7/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Latest Vince McMahon headlines, Big E’s future, Maximum Male Models, Lesnar-Reigns hype, Lee & Swerve win AEW Tag Titles, Lex Express memories, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The latest on Vince McMahon, including his public appearance at UFC with Stephanie McMahon and whether he should still be in charge of the creative fortunes of women given the allegations against him.

Big E announcing that he might never wrestle again and will reevaluate next March.

The Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns hype so far.

Whether Dolph Ziggler has main event potential still and where the Raw angle with Theory could be leading.

Theory’s upside: Is it more Miz or John Cena?

The most intriguing women on the Raw/Smackdown roster now.

The Lacey Evans twist this week.

Maximum Male Models.

NXT thoughts.

The Young Bucks losing the AEW Tag Team Titles without taking the pin.

Who from AEW would make great Maximum Male Models?

Takeshita!

Royal Rampage format.

Jim Ross’s mid-show arrivals.

The big hourly rate legendary wrestlers are getting these days for appearances.

Looking back at the Lex Express and the Yokozuna slam on the Intrepid.

