VIP AUDIO 7/15 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Live match watch-a-long – A live viewing with analysis of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley from AEW Dynamite (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley from AEW Dynamite. On the show, Zack Heydorn watches Takeshita vs. Moxley live and breaks down the art of the match including tone-setting entrances, differences in showing aggression, stiffness, Moxley facial expressions, pace, and much more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO