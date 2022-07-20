Wardlow says he wants to bring back TNT Championship tradition

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Current All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion, Wardlow, is in favor of bringing back the standing open challenge for his title.

In an interview with Telegram and Gazette, Wardlow spoke about his future championship aspirations and about his run as TNT Champion.

“That’s actually my number one priority,” Wardlow said of being champion. “I want to bring back the open challenge. I’m not sure if that’s what we’re going to do, but I would definitely like to bring that back. Right now I have the original design, which I love, and I don’t have any plans to customize it. If they give me the opportunity, maybe I will, but I do love the original.

“Honestly, my only goal for the rest of this year is to successfully defend the TNT Championship and make sure that the title is the title in professional wrestling, so by the end of this year it’s the most talked about title in wrestling.”

Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky on AEW Dynamite to win the TNT Championship. It’s his first title win in AEW. Wardlow spent the majority of his time in AEW at the side of MJF. Both men feuded and had a match together at the Double or Nothing PPV event in May. Wardlow defeated MJF and became free of his contracted obligations to him. He then officially signed with AEW.

CATCH-UP: Championship celebration added to AEW Dynamite