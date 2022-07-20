News Ticker

Championship celebration added to AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 20, 2022

New segment added to AEW Dynamite
A special championship celebration for Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee’s AEW World Tag Team Championship win last week has been added to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President, Tony Khan, announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

This week’s Dynamite is night two of the company’s annual Fyter Fest event. The episode is also branded with Shark Week material to coincide with Shark Week programming on other Warner television properties.

Other matches on this week’s show include Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Match, Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Athena vs. Jade Cargill and The Baddies, and more.

