SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A special championship celebration for Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee’s AEW World Tag Team Championship win last week has been added to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President, Tony Khan, announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS,

it will be a historic night on #FyterFest,

we’ll celebrate the NEW@AEW World Tag Team Champions@swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee Swerve In Our Glory! Join us *TONIGHT*

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT

for a huge #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/uITblErDv9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2022

This week’s Dynamite is night two of the company’s annual Fyter Fest event. The episode is also branded with Shark Week material to coincide with Shark Week programming on other Warner television properties.

Other matches on this week’s show include Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Match, Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Athena vs. Jade Cargill and The Baddies, and more.

CATCH-UP: Kenny Omega reportedly set to return to in-ring action this fall