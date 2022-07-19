Kenny Omega reportedly set to return to in-ring action this fall

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega is tentatively set to return to in-ring action this fall.

Omega, who has been out of action since losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021, is scheduled to possibly return as soon as All Out 2022 in September according to a new report from Fightful.

The report states that Omega is tentatively scheduled to be part of a trios program with The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). The report notes that those plans aren’t concrete and could change. No return date for Omega has been announced and neither Omega nor AEW have confirmed the report.

