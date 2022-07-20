FREE PODCAST 7/19 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship w/Keller & Powell (pt. 1 of 2): Is Summerslam worthy of name this year, full preview of announced matches, how to better utilize Omos, WWE’s frustrating finishes lately, Becky heel turn pros and cons (96 min.)

News Ticker

July 20, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part one of a two part Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

  • Does this year’s WWE Summerslam line-up and hype live up to Summerslam standards?
  • A full preview of the announced matches and analysis of the hype so far
  • Jeff Jarrett special referee announcement
  • How to better utilize Omos than having him dominate the Street Profits
  • A mailbag question about Becky Lynch’s year since turning heel

