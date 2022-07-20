FREE PODCAST 7/19 – Tuesday Flagship w/Keller & Powell (pt. 2 of 2): Ric Flair’s Final Match line-up, what happened to Vince now, ROH PPV preview, Omega’s return, Titus on Raw, Dynamite preview, AEW & NXT theme shows, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part two of a two part Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

The line-up for the “Ric Flair’s Final Match” event on Summerslam weekend.

Titus O’Neil’s weird opening speech and how it might play with different audiences.

Reaction to the fallout so far from the Wall Street Journal articles on Vince McMahon’s payments to women and what will and won’t lead to major fallout.

A preview of AEW Dynamite’s Fyter Fest week two special episode

The diminishing returns on AEW and NXT “themed” episodes and the poor naming of some.

A mailbag question asking where is the best place for Kenny Omega to drop into the AEW roster when he returns? As a face or a heel? With or without Don Callous? Should he be booked differently than before?

A preview of the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV this coming weekend.

