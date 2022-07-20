FREE PODCAST 7/19 – Tuesday Flagship w/Keller & Powell (pt. 2 of 2): Ric Flair’s Final Match line-up, what happened to Vince now, ROH PPV preview, Omega’s return, Titus on Raw, Dynamite preview, AEW & NXT theme shows, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part two of a two part Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:
- The line-up for the “Ric Flair’s Final Match” event on Summerslam weekend.
- Titus O’Neil’s weird opening speech and how it might play with different audiences.
- Reaction to the fallout so far from the Wall Street Journal articles on Vince McMahon’s payments to women and what will and won’t lead to major fallout.
- A preview of AEW Dynamite’s Fyter Fest week two special episode
-
The diminishing returns on AEW and NXT “themed” episodes and the poor naming of some.
- A mailbag question asking where is the best place for Kenny Omega to drop into the AEW roster when he returns? As a face or a heel? With or without Don Callous? Should he be booked differently than before?
- A preview of the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV this coming weekend.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply