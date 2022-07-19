Ric Flair dealing with injury ahead of “Last Match” event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair is dealing with plantar fasciitis ahead of his final match main event during Starrcast 5.

Flair revealed the news during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, but confirmed that it would not hinder his ability to perform in his final match. Flair said that the injury is sore and that he would numb the pain if he needed to in order to get through the match.

Yesterday, Flair’s Starrcast match was finalized and announced after an attack by his opponents. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal bloodied Flair in a parking lot. Later, it was confirmed by Starrcast officials that Flair’s last match would be a tag team match with Lethal and Jarrett tagging against Flair and Andrade El Idolo.

The Ric Flair Last Match event will air live on PPV on July 31 from Nashville, Tenn as a part of Starrcast 5. Other matches on that show include Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship, The Wolves vs. Motor City Machine Guns, and more.

CATCH-UP: Brandi Rhodes shares thoughts on Cody’s Hell in a Cell match and injury