SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brandi Rhodes says that she fully understands the choice her husband, Cody Rhodes, made to wrestle with a torn pectoral muscle inside Hell in a Cell for WWE.

In an interview with Muscle and Fitness Hers, Brandi talked about how she handles seeing her husband go through that type of punishment, while recognizing the importance of the match at that time.

“The reason that wrestlers marry wrestlers is because we get it,” Brandi said of her husband. “We understand, you know? So, I think I’m probably the only person that he’s comfortable talking to during these incidents because, as much as it’s hard to watch him being in pain and working through pain, I understand it, I’ve done it, and I get it. So, as long as we have the all-clear from doctor’s I’m fully supporting him.”

Cody Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to the torn pec injury. There is no word on his timetable. In this interview, Brandi Rhodes says she’s training and would like to get back in the ring.

Brandi Rhodes is the former Chief Brand Officer of AEW.

CATCH-UP: Nia Jax speaks highly of Vince McMahon relationship