SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nia Jax spoke highly of the relationship she had with Vince McMahon during her time in WWE.

In an appearance on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Jax talked in detail about Vince McMahon and the impact he had on her career.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Vince. We chatted, we laughed, we joked, and so I even went up to him and said, ‘I’m very grateful you thought of me for this,’ and he was like, ‘Of course! Of course! I wanted to see you get your ass kicked,’” Jax said of her spot in the men’s Royal Rumble in 2019. “You know, jokingly … It’s a huge opportunity, because if you don’t get put in that position, then you’re easily forgettable. You can go up and be on the main roster, have a couple matches here and there, but if you don’t get put into some seriously cool storylines or matches, you kind of get forgotten. It was a super cool moment and I was super honored.

“I call myself a Vince Girl. Whatever match he wants to put me in, whatever opponent, whatever kind of weird gimmick he wants me to do. I’m just like, ‘Yeah, whatever you want.’ It’s my job, you know?’”

In 2019, Nia Jax participated in a significant spot in the men’s Royal Rumble. Jax appeared and went toe to toe with Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and others. Jax was released from WWE in 2021. She is a former WWE world champion.

CATCH-UP: Major segments announced for next week’s Monday Night Raw