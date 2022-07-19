SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced three major segments for next week’s Summerslam go-home episode of Monday Night Raw.

The top story next week on Raw is the return of Roman Reigns. Reigns is facing Brock Lesnar at Summerslam for the Undisputed Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. Specific details as to what Reigns will be doing on the show have not been announced at this time.

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio will take on The Judgement next week on Raw as well. The Mysterios and Judgement Day have been at odds for weeks with Finn Balor and Damian Priest trying to get Dominik to join them. This week on Raw, The Judgement Day attacked Rey Mysterio with a steel chair leading to Dominik agreeing to join them. Priest and Balor then pulled back the offer and attacking both men, leading to the match. Edge, a former member of The Judgement Day, reportedly will be returning to the WWE next week as well.

Finally, Logan Paul will host his own version of Miz TV next week ahead of his showdown with The Miz at Summerslam.

Summerslam airs live on Peacock on Saturday July 30. Announced matches for the show include Reigns vs. Lesnar, Miz vs. Paul, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Unified World Tag Team Championship, Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and more.

