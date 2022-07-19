7/17 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: Holidead vs. Janai Kai for the MPW Championship, Tasha Steelz vs. Laynie Luck vs. Deonna Purrazzo, The Hex vs. Tootie Lynn & Sierra

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWA EPISODE 5

JULY 17, 2022

AIRED AT BRANDARMY.COM/WOMENSWRESTLINGARMY

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Alyssa Marino, Lenny Leonard

-Veda Scott was backstage with Laynie Luck. Luck brings the party everywhere she goes. Tonight was her biggest opportunity yet against a former Impact Knockouts champion, Tasha Steelz.

-The commentators checked in and mentioned that this show was taped Forbidden Door weekend in Chicago in conjunction with Warrior Wrestling.

-Both women made their entrance for the opening contest. Before the bell could ring, Deonna Purrazzo’s music hit and she made her way out. Her scheduled opponent for the night, Ashley Vox, separated her shoulder and couldn’t compete. She was still determined to make her WWA debut and added herself to make this a three-way.

(1) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. “THE BORICUA BADASS” TASHA STEELZ vs. “THE PARTY UNICORN” LAYNIE LUCK

Luck and Steelz went back and forth while Purrazzo waited on the floor. She pulled Luck to ringside and faced off with her fellow Knockout. Steelz with a headscissor. Luck broke up a pin attempt. The heels double-teamed Luck and hit a joint suplex but turned on each other when Purrazzo tried to take the pin. They traded right hands until Luck shut it down with a double clothesline. She tried pinning both opponents but they both kicked out. Steelz with a springboard bulldog to Luck. Codebreaker to Purrazzo. Luck dove off the second rope but Purrazzo caught her in the air with an armbreaker. Luck was forced to tap.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 6:16.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Fun match. Luck got to shine as the sole babyface against the two Impact stars and Purrazzo picks up a win in her WWA debut. It’s really great to see Veda make their WWA debut as well. I’m just surprised there was no pomp around it. They were just suddenly there backstage in lieu of Alisha Edwards and commentary didn’t even acknowledge Scott’s first appearance for the promotion.)

-Veda was backstage with The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle). They didn’t like hearing “former” NWA tag team champions. Belle said they successfully defend those titles the last time they were in WWA but it wasn’t about the titles. They’ll continue that momentum with or without them.

-Backstage with Sierra and Tootie Lynn Ramsey. Sierra asked if Ramsey was ready. They’re going up against The Hex. Ramsey insisted she was ready but Sierra didn’t seem to believe her.

(2) THE HEX (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) vs. SIERRA & TOOTIE LYNN RAMSEY

Sierra heeled it up against Ramsey during their entrance. Ramsey and Belle started. Ramsey grounded Belle. Belle tagged out and Kay quickly took over. Ramsey scurried to her corner for a tag. Kay trapped Sierra in her corner and hit some body blows. The Hex hit some double-team offense. Belle tagged in and quickly fell again. Enziguiri from Ramsey. Sierra tagged herself in and seemed to wrestle more aggressively than Ramsey was comfortable with. Belle was isolated and worked over by her opponents with multiple tags. Belle and Ramsey traded strikes. Both women made the tag. Kay unloaded on Sierra. Saito suplex from Sierra but Kay kicked out. Belle shoved Ramsey off the top rope and to the floor. Saito suplex from Kay to Sierra for the win.

WINNERS: The Hex in 8:51.

(Pageot’s Perspective: WWA is starting to distinguish itself by both the mix of talent coming in and the smart use of veterans to elevate women who haven’t ever had TV contracts or been in one of the big three promotions. We’ve got current Impact and NWA talent rubbing shoulders with former ROH and WWE stars in a way we don’t really see from Mission Pro or Shine or other all-women promotions.)

-Mission Pro Wrestling Champion Holidead was backstage. An army needs the best soldiers and she’d be Janai Kai’s drill sergeant.

(3) HOLIDEAD vs. “THE KICK DEMON” JANAI KAI – MPW CHAMPIONSHIP

Kai went right after Holidead with a barrage of kicks. Holidead avoided a lot of them but ate a couple. They wound up at ringside with Kai being dropped on the apron. Kai moved out of the way of a leg drop and Holidead dropped herself onto the apron. Kai worked over the champ with strikes in the ring. Holidead fought back and targeted Kai’s left leg. Both went for a headbutt and both went down. They traded strikes with Kai coming out on top. Roundhouse kick but Holidead grabbed the bottom rope to avoid the pin. The champ came back with a spinebuster. She tried for her finisher but Kai blocked twice and slipped out the third time. Tornado kick blocked by Holidead. Darkness Falls for the pin.

WINNER: Holidead in 11:39 to retain the MPW title.

-Backstage: Holidead said the kick demon earned her name. The gatekeeper approves.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Continuing the trend on this episode of the veterans making the up-and-comers look great. Kai stands out on every show she’s on because her offense is just so unique. All the outcomes here were expected. I’m sure no one thought Holidead was losing the MPW title on a non-MPW show but the action was good and the young blood came out looking stronger in defeat.

The one thing WWA needs now that we’re five episodes in is some long-form storytelling and angles to get people talking. If these were airing on YouTube or IWTV, I’d say what we’re getting right now is enough but I’m just not sure how many people are talking about WWA. It’s a lot to ask people to pay $10/month for four hours of wrestling and I can’t imagine too many new people are signing up week to week. As it is, an episode like this ends with nothing announced for the next one, no cliffhanger, and no real hype. I’ll watch it when it drops because I love women’s wrestling but I’m certainly not on the edge of my seat in anticipation waiting to see what happens next.)