A Bayley WWE return is possibly on the horizon.

PWInsider is reporting that the former WWE Women’s Champion is scheduled to be in Nashville the weekend of Summerslam. The report does not indicate why Bayley will be there or what WWE might have for her.

Bayley has been out of action for a full calendar year. She tore her ACL while working out at the WWE Performance Center. She has been away from WWE television since.

WWE Summerslam takes place on July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Announced matches for the show include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match, Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee for the unified WWE World Tag Team Championship, and more.

