Stephanie McMahon announces YouTube history for WWE

WWE has made YouTube history.

Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that the company’s YouTube channel crossed 70 billion views. She noted that only seven channels in history have surpassed that mark. McMahon thanked the WWE Superstars, WWE fans, and the company media team for finding that kind of success.

.@WWE’s official YouTube page has crossed 70 billion views – the seventh channel EVER to reach this milestone! A huge thank you to our Superstars, the @WWEUniverse, and the WWE Media team for creating and delivering premium content to our fans around the world! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 17, 2022

WWE’s official YouTube page has crossed 70 billion views – the seventh channel EVER to reach this milestone,” McMahon wrote. “A huge thank you to our Superstars, the WWE Universe, and the WWE Media team for creating and delivering premium content to our fans around the world!”

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE launched their YouTube channel in 2007. Stephanie McMahon is the current interim CEO of WWE. McMahon took on the role after Vince McMahon stepped aside due to a WWE board investigation into $3 million in hush money to a former WWE employee over an alleged affair.

