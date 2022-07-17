FREE PODCAST 7/17 – WKPWP Interview Classics with Dustin Rhodes & Daffney (10 Yrs Ago): Dustin talks addiction recovery and working for WWE, Daffney talks her career ups and downs (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-13-2012), Bruce Mitchell guest-hosted and interviewed former WWE star and current AEW wrestler “Goldust” Dustin Runnels discussing what he was up to post-WWE, addiction recovery and being sober for four years, why his Brother vs. Brother match idea with Cody Rhodes was shot down, whether he wants to return to WWE, his relationship with father Dusty Rhodes, whether he’s been contacted for Raw #1,000, wanting to capture the NWA World Title, working with top stars in history from Stone Cold to Ricky Steamboat, and much more!

Then in a bonus interview from ten years ago (7-18-12), Pat McNeill interviews former TNA/WCW women’s wrestler Daffney talking with live callers about her role in the new women’s wrestling promotion SHINE, the SHINE 1 card this weekend, what she can comment on regarding her TNA lawsuit, various gimmicks she’s undertaken during her career, her current health and prospects to wrestle again, and much more! In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell review the latest news of the week and break down the Live Events Center.

