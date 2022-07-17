News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/17 – The Fix Flashback (6-3-2015): Rapid rise of Kevin Owens in WWE, Seth-Ambrose PPV finish, JTG book review with hilarious backstage WWE stories, Austin-Heyman, more (78 min.)

July 17, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, in a Flashback episode of The Fix, we jump back just over seven years to an early episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller from June 3, 2015. They tackle these topics: The Rise of Kevin Owens and now what, Seth-Ambrose feud and PPV finish, JTG book review with absolutely hilarious backstage WWE stories, Austin-Heyman podcast, Joe’s deal, ROH-TNA follow-up and viewership prediction, and at the very end some UFC news discussion.

