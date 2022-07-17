SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Wall Street Journal isn’t the media outlet that is working the Vince McMahon story.

PWInsider is reporting that HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” has begun asking questions of sources and have been contacting former WWE employees to ask them about the allegations. Variety also has reported on the story with a scope focused on the potential television dollars available to WWE given the circumstances.

Vince McMahon stepped aside as WWE after it was reported that the WWE Board of Directors were investigating McMahon for a $3 million hush money payment made to a former WWE employee with whom he reportedly had an affair with. A follow-up report by the Wall Street Journal indicated that four other women received hush money payments totaling more than $12 million over the last 16 years.

Stephanie McMahon is the interim CEO for the time being as the WWE Board investigation takes place.

