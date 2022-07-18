Ric Flair “Last Match” opponent announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair will take part in a tag team match in his “Last Match” event at Starrcast 5.

The Starrcast website announced on Monday evening that Flair would team with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Starrcast posted a long form video about the match that included an angle that saw Flair get beat bloody by Jarrett.

Flair’s final match is on a card that includes a variety of independent dream matches including The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu.

Ric Flair’s Last Match takes place on PPV on Sunday July 31.

