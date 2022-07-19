WWE Raw viewership and demo rating increase

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Average viewership and the key demo rating for this week’s episode of WWE Raw increased over prior week.

Monday’s show was highlighted by the return of Logan Paul and averaged 1.76 million viewers throughout the program. The key demo rating of adults 18-49 was 0.46 — an increase over 0.45 last week.

In addition to Paul joining Miz TV, which anchored the main event slot of the show, Bianca Belair defended her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella. Becky Lynch opened the show and confirmed she would face the winner of Belair vs. Carmella at Summerslam. Belair hit the KOD for the win and will go on to Summerslam to face Lynch.

Belair defeated Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in April. Last year at Summerslam, Lynch made a surprise return and challenged Belair for the title and beat her in 12 seconds.

Other matches on the show included Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, Seth Rollins vs. Ezekiel, A.J. Styles vs. Theory, and more.

This week’s show also setup next week’s Summerslam go-home episode of Raw in New York City at Madison Square Garden. On that show, Roman Reigns will make his Raw return, Logan Paul will host Miz TV, and The Mysterios will face The Judgement Day in a tag team match.

