This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-What was with the Titus O’Neil opening segment? Unfortunately, we know exactly what it was. Vince McMahon and WWE should be ashamed of themselves for that stunt.

-I liked the Becky Lynch promo to open the show. Starting the show off with a top-level star adds a layer of intrigue and importance to things right out of the gate. No surprise in Lynch challenging for Raw Women’s Championship at Summerslam.

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella was, you know, a Bianca Belair vs. Carmella match. This needs to be the last time we see that pairing for a while.

-Real quick on Belair. She continues to get pops, but feels like she’s fading in terms of aura and command out there. I’d love to see her cut a promo on Lynch that is genuine and on Lynch’s level in terms of intensity. Belair has that gear – you can tell it’s waiting to come out. Just need to see it.

-The status of Kevin Owens today coming out of WrestleMania and a match with Steve freaking Austin is the biggest disappointment of the year in wrestling thus far. First, Ezekiel. Now, just a third wheel in Rollins vs. Riddle. Here you go. Next week it’s Riddle vs. Owens. Owens jobs. Owens gets nothing on the Summerslam card. A phenomenal waste of a hot heel.

-Since when did Damian Priest adopt a robot gimmick?

-Dominik isn’t pulling of the will he or won’t he join Judgement Day well enough. His emotions and acting simply isn’t fitting the story. If he turns heel next week on Rey, it’ll be shocking and maybe once he becomes a heel, there will be more range for him to show. Walking the line isn’t clicking.

-Why are The Street Profits selling like that for Omos? They are significantly more important to WWE right now than Omos is, but sure didn’t look like this week. A mistake with Summerslam right around the corner.

-Somebody tell me just what in the hell that Veer segment was. Thank you in advance.

-Look, Theory continues to impress. I know there are many out there that don’t like it, but he does. The match with Styles was good and the promo before it was even better. I doubt he cashes in, but he’s selling it well.

-So, a few months ago, I swore to never give the 24/7 Championship the time of day again in these columns. I’m sorry to go there again, but the six woman tag this week with the 24/7 nonsense going on IN THE MIDDLE OF THE MATCH, was nauseating. Awful stuff.

-Sorry Logan Paul. It just ain’t happening. If you think being booed is embarrassing or bad for your brand, you might be right. What’s worse though, is trying to present as a babyface to get cheered and then not getting cheered. Save him, WWE.

