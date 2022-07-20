SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A special Summerslam 1992 viewing party will take place in the UK on August 22 near Wembley Stadium — the site of the event 30 years ago. In-conjunction with the party, WWE will release a special edition Blu-Ray of the show. That product will be released on August 29. Those that attend the event will be able to secure it a week early.

Hooked On Wrestling and Fremantle Home Entertainment To Host WWE SummerSlam 1992 30th Anniversary Screening At BOXPARK Wembley, In The Shadow Of Wembley Stadium

Tuesday 19th July 2022 — London, England — Hooked On Wrestling Fremantle Home Entertainment are delighted to announce that they have teamed up for an exclusive anniversary screening of SummerSlam 1992 that will take place on Monday 22nd August just a stone’s throw from the spot that the late British Bulldog famously pinned Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart to win the Intercontinental Championship in front of over 80,000 of his fellow countrymen.

Now, for the first time ever, the event will be screened in its entirety, as it happened on that late Summer’s night, including all of the ‘dark’ matches in the order as they took place on the card.

The special night will take place at BOXPARK Wembley, a venue in the shadow of Wembley Stadium that has become world famous in its own right in recent years as the epicentre of English support during major international football tournaments and the stage for the hugely entertaining weigh-in for the Heavyweight boxing showdown between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte in April this year.

The screening will be complemented by an exhibition of SummerSlam 1992 memorabilia and special live and big screen appearances from a number of British wrestling names, past and present, discussing the impact the event had on them. Fans will also be able to join in the spirit of the night with wrestling and chart music from the era played and fans encouraged to cosplay as stars who appeared on that famous night. Food and drink will be available from a diverse selection of amazing street food traders within BOXPARK Wembley.

The exclusive gala screening will be held to mark the Fremantle Home Entertainment re-release SummerSlam 1992 on Blu-Ray and DVD. The release comes exactly 30 years to the day after the iconic event that forged an entire generation of British wrestling fans.

Doors open on the night at 6PM with the screening beginning at 7PM. Free and paid tickets will be available from HookedOnTickets.co.uk from 9AM on Friday 22nd July.

WWE SummerSlam 1992: 30th Anniversary Edition will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on Monday 29th August and is available to pre-order now from wwedvd.co.uk, amazon.co.uk and store.hmv.com.

This event is expected to attract fans young and old from across the UK to experience the joy of this incredible event, right there at Wembley one more time.

Ciaran Chivers, Senior Product Manager at Fremantle said “It’s fantastic to be able to release this legendary event on blu-ray for the first time and celebrate by bringing the WWE Universe back to Wembley 30 years later!”

Paul Benson, Managing Director of Hooked On Wrestling (Events) said “As we approach ten years of Hooked On Wrestling running WWE viewing parties across the UK, this event will be the absolute highlight of that decade on a personal level after attending the event myself as a small child. It made an enormous impression on my life and I thank Fremantle for giving us the chance to bring SummerSlam 1992 back to Wembley after three decades!”

Ben McLaughlin, BOXPARK COO said: “We are excited to host this exclusive anniversary screening at our Wembley venue. BOXPARK Wembley has become the ultimate fanpark destination and home to live sports screenings and experiences, from boxing to rugby to football and now wrestling. Sitting in the heart of Wembley Park, we always aim to put on events that bring communities together and celebrate the growing fan culture within sports so we are really looking forward to this one celebrating an iconic Wembley Stadium moment in history!”